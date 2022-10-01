Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 521,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 513,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Cepton has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPTN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cepton in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

