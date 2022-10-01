Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CGAU opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

