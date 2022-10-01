Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $367,063.43

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $367,063.43 and $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,291,666 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

