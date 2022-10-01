Celo Euro 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,347.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

