Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,265.80 or 1.00021801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,767,514 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

