Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.