Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

