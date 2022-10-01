CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

