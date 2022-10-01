CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
CB Scientific Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.