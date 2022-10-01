Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

