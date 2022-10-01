Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.