Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. 1,447,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

