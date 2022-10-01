Cat Token Price Hits $0.0946 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $38.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token’s genesis date was August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 10,999,500 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

