Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Casella Waste Systems worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.39 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

