Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.99

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.99 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 12722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

