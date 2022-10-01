Carnomaly Reaches One Day Volume of $11,361.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Carnomaly has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Carnomaly has a market cap of $651,835.00 and $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Carnomaly

Carnomaly was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.

