CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 3.6%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57. 3,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMAX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CareMax Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $74,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

