Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $204.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

