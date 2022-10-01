Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

