Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.