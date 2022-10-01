Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Generac Stock Up 2.3 %

GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

