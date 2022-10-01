Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $215.90 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.85 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

