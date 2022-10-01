Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $257.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.72. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

