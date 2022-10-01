Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

