Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

