Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 3,229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 6,696,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,974. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

