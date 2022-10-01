Capital Advantage Inc. Invests $35.93 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 719,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,925,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,785 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

