Capital Advantage Inc. Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

