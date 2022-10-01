Cap Price Reaches $151.38 on Major Exchanges (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cap has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cap coin can now be purchased for approximately $151.38 or 0.00780125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cap has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Cap

Cap (CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Cap is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

