Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,341. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

