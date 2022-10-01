Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,341. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Cansortium
