Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,384. Cannae has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 32.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Stephens upped their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

