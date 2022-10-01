Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

