Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

