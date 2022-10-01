Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

