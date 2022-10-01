Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$37.33. Cameco shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 1,179,484 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

