Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $147.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

