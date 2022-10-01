Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Callisto Network has a market cap of $21.04 million and $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,230,973,339 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

