Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $40.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

