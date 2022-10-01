Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 11,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,380,000 after buying an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after acquiring an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

