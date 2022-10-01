Brother Music Platform (BMP) Price Reaches $0.0003

Brother Music Platform (BMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Brother Music Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brother Music Platform has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Brother Music Platform has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $22,962.00 worth of Brother Music Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00145474 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.23 or 0.01809888 BTC.

Brother Music Platform Coin Profile

Brother Music Platform’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,375,000,000 coins. Brother Music Platform’s official Twitter account is @BMPfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brother Music Platform’s official message board is t.me/BMP_Official_chat. The official website for Brother Music Platform is bmpbrave.com.

Buying and Selling Brother Music Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “Music Brothers aims to showcase the best music performance and to develope a substainable entertainment market by developing and training the talents of producers and singers.Music Brothers platform has a strategy differentiated from the existing platform. It is a multi-music platform that not only provides music streaming, but also provides Internet shopping and auditions at the same time. You can shop for K-POP goods as well as Korean products while listening to music, send presents directly to singers through the agency, upload audition videos to the experts and easily access to K-Culture.Brother Music is located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea.”

