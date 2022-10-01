Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.62

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

TPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.82 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 161.67%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.