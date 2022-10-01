Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $6.94

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

