Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at 12.67

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 12.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.07 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 16.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

