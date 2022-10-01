Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $710.50

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $48.67 on Friday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $85.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.