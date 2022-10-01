Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $74.67

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

