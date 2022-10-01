Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $144.32 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

