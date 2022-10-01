Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRMK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

