Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 8th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

