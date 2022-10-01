Bright Union Self Reported Market Cap Tops $138,604.57 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bright Union coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Bright Union has a market capitalization of $138,604.57 and approximately $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bright Union has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bright Union Coin Profile

BRIGHT is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2021. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bright Union

According to CryptoCompare, “BrightID is a social identity network that allows people to prove to applications that they aren’t using multiple accounts. It solves the unique identity problem through the creation and analysis of a social graph. BrightID is a public good that exists for the benefit of humanity. It is a decentralized, open-source technology seeking to reform identity verification–and thus lay the groundwork for a free and democratic society. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bright Union should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bright Union using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

