BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in BRF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

