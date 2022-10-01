BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 67.7% in September

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,690,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Trading Up 24,900.0 %

BrewBilt Brewing stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 113,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,936,272. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

