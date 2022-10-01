BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 67.7% in September

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,690,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Trading Up 24,900.0 %
BrewBilt Brewing stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 113,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,936,272. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About BrewBilt Brewing
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Brewing (BRBL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.